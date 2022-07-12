Major works start on busy roundabout in Alhaurín de la Torre Located on the intersection of the A-404 road and the industrial estate and Capellanía residential development, the project aims to prevent flooding

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has begun the renovation of the infrastructure of one of the busiest roundabouts in the town, a project which consists mainly of channelling the stream that passes through the area with the aim of preventing flooding.

Located on the intersection of the A-404 road and the industrial estate and Capellanía residential development, the council is also carrying out work to install an urban crossing like the one recently installed on the old Churriana road.

The work, which will include the remodelling the road to include two lanes in each direction, is the result of the agreement between the council and a promoter that will develop the proposed new commercial area close to the McDonald's restaurant and service station.

Once the infrastructure work is complete, work will begin on the improved look of the actual roundabout, something that the town hall intends to do on the rest of the roundabouts on the A-404.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, explained that although the road is autonomously owned, the council requested permits from the Junta de Andalucía to be able to carry out these works, which he said will be “something unique”.