Alhaurín el Grande summer camp children dedicate mural of thanks to Infoca firefighters The youngsters wanted to show their gratitude to all those who worked tirelessly to bring last week's forest fire under control

The detailed mural was installed outside the sports centre in Alhaurín el grande. / SUR

'Thank you' is the central word of a colourful mural that has recently been installed on the wall of the municipal sports centre in Alhaurín el Grande. The piece of artwork depicts the Sierra de Mijas, an area where more than 2,000 hectares were destroyed as a result of last week’s forest fire.

Following the fire’s stabilisation last Friday, the children at the municipality's summer camp wanted to pay a special tribute to all the Infoca firefighters who work tirelessly on the extinction of wild fires during the heat wave.

The mural was installed outside the sports centre because that was where the Advanced Command Post (PMA) was located for three days while emergency services fought to bring the blaze under control.

The children’s tribute was acknowledged on the official Infoca Twitter account with a message that read:

"There is no greater satisfaction than to see how the children of the Alhaurín el Grande summer camp have recognised the work of the fire extinction sevice in the Mijas. Thank you very much."