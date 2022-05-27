Alhaurín el Grande's May Fair is back in full swing There will be both a day fair – starting today, Friday – and a night fair and the town's streets will be filled with celebrations until Sunday

After a two year break due to the pandemic, many villages and towns are able to return to normality and enjoy their popular celebrations fully. In Alhaurín el Grande, the famous Feria de Mayo (May Fair) is already under way, and will go on until Sunday.

The event began on Wednesday with the traditional parade of giants, and from now on most events will take place in the Alcalde Antonio Solano fairground and the historic centre.

As in 2019, there will be both a day fair – starting today, Friday – and a night fair. Throughout the day, various musical performances will light up the Plaza Nueva allowing fun and good cheer to reign in this town that once captivated Gerald Brenan and Antonio Gala. Festivities will end with a fireworks show at midnight on Sunday.

The May Fair is also a good excuse to visit this town in Malaga and its surroundings. The area is rich in history, from Roman vestiges to different Andalusian reminiscences as well as hermitages, arches of the ancient medina, chapels and even an old watchtower.

As well as its historical heritage, the mountains of Alhaurín el Grande's offer many walks and hiking trails, notably in the area known as Fuente de Acebuche, which takes you through pine forests and offers panoramic views.