Alhaurín el Grande on world map of modern Kadampa Buddhism with three million euro temple It will be the sixth centre of its kind in the world and the largest of the three that exist in Europe within this modern trend of the religion

Alhaurín el Grande will soon inaugurate a Buddhist temple of the Kadampa Tradition, a trend which aims to increase the Buddhist faith throughout the world.

The project involves an investment of three million euros and will be the sixth Kadampa for World Peace temple promoted by the Buddhist organization KMC (Kadampa Meditation Centre), which has temples of this type in the USA, Brazil, Portugal and England.

The temple, which is funded by KMC Spain and has been under construction since the end of 2020, will be located in the Fuente del Perro area, where the Kadampa Meditation Centre, also belonging to KMC Spain, is already located.

The facility, scheduled to open in June, will be the largest in Europe and will include a bigger meditation centre, since the current one has become too small for national events.

The construction of the temple was approved in December 2016, when the green light was given to its implementation as a project of public interest. The town hall claims it will be “an important tourism and economic catalyst”.

The Kadampa tradition began in Spain 25 years ago and now there are 20 centres located throughout the country.