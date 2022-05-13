Alhaurín el Grande welcomes the return of its spring fair It will be located in the Parque Ferial Alcalde Antonio Solano, while the daytime festivities will be held in the town's historic centre

Alhaurín el Grande is looking forward to one of its most traditional festivals, the spring fair, which will return later this month after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The fair, which will take place from Wednesday 25 to Sunday 29 May, will be located in the Parque Ferial Alcalde Antonio Solano. The daytime festivities will be held in the town's historic centre, while the Plaza Nueva will host a variety of live music and dance shows throughout the day.

The fair will feature activities for all ages, as explained by the mayor, Toñi Ledesma, who presented the programme of events earlier this week, describing the event as “one of the most anticipated and desired fairs of recent times”.

The night time festivities will include a series of concerts performed by local and national groups and singers in the municipal caseta. These will include Alejados (Thursday), a five-piece Malaga-based pop band who will be performing songs from their latest CD, En tus manos; and Los Rebujitos (Friday), a flamenco-pop duo from Cadiz that have built up a large following all over Spain.

Other artists to appear will be Juanlu Montoya (Saturday), a young singer from Utrera, Seville, who descends from one of the town’s most celebrated flamenco families; and Marisol Bizcocho (Sunday), a singer from Seville who is considered one of the most competent singers of fandangos of her generation.

“The May Fair will be a faithful image of what our town is capable of offering, thus reinforcing the revitalisation of our local economy. Our historic centre will once again be decorated in local colour and flavour, offering a lively family day fair in which our associations and groups will offer the best of themselves to all visitors,” the mayor said.