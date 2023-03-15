Alhaurín el Grande gears up for popular tapa and cocktail route

The event brings together 24 local restaurants, all of which will offer a selection of tapas, cocktails and desserts

Alhaurín el Grande is getting ready to host one of its most anticipated foodie events, Tapando en Cuaresma, which will take place over two weekends in March.

The event brings together 24 local restaurants, all of which will offer a selection of tapas, cocktails and desserts between Friday 17 and Sunday 19, and also from Friday 24 until Sunday 26 March.

The tapas and cocktail route will offer participants the chance to vote for their favourite dishes and drinks on the FedelApp, which can be downloaded to any mobile phone. The nominations will be entered into a draw with various prizes.

The initiative offers a tapa and drink, or a dessert and coffee, for the price of 3.50 euros, while cocktails will have a singular price of five euros.

Establishments participating in the route include Alhaurín Golf Resort, which has produced a tapa called 'Arancini Golf', a dish consisting of rice, white fish and cheese served with two types of mayonnaise.

Others include the Asador Las Leña’s, 'Tosta Santa', a dish of red tuna and caramelised onion; Bar Blanme, which will offer a cocktail called Isis, which is made with coconut milk, pineapple, tequila and strawberry cream; and Bodega Iberika's 'Tostita de boquerón alhaurina', a tapa with anchovy, goat cheese, olives and orange-tinted oil served on toasted bread.

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and the dishes and cocktails they will offer, see www.alhaurinelgrande.es