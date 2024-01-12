Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The council has highlighted the importance of using the correct containers. SUR.
Alhaurín el Grande residents face fines of up to 300 euros for illegal dumping of rubbish
Environment

The council has launched a surveillance campaign to monitor areas where household rubbish and furniture is regularly illegally dumped

Alba Tenza

Alhaurín el Grande

Friday, 12 January 2024, 13:13

Alhaurín el Grande town hall has warned residents who continue to dump their waste in public areas will face fines of up to 300 euros. The council has launched a surveillance campaign to monitor areas where household rubbish and furniture is regularly illegally dumped.

“This is a control and surveillance campaign to eradicate the problem that is affecting our municipality and public health. We remind residents of their duty to dispose of their waste at the correct points,” councillor Teresa Sánchez said.

The 'puntos limpios' areas in the town are open from Monday to Friday between 8am and 2pm, and from 4pm until 7pm; and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9am and 2pm.

The councillor also pointed out that Alhaurín el Grande has a total of 292 grey containers for organic waste, all of which have had new lids installed. This measure was undertaken after residents complained that the opening in the top of the containers was not sufficient to comfortably deposit rubbish bags.

