Alhaurín el Grande prepares for the return of the pilgrimage to Villafranco Guadalhorce

After a hiatus due to the coronavirus restrictions to combat the pandemic, Villafranco del Guadalhorce will recover one of its most popular festivals on Sunday 1 May, when the town turns out for the romeria in honour of its patron, Nuestra Señora María Auxiliadora.

This traditional pilgrimage brings together hundreds of pilgrims from all over the province to accompany the Virgin and the cavalcade of decorated carts to the Rio Grande.

The pilgrimage will begin with an open-air mass in the Plaza Mayor, along with a performance by the Choir of the Brotherhood of Our Lady of Grace. This will be followed by the departure of the floats to the pilgrimage site in Río Grande, where the town hall will offer free paella to all attendees.

The day will also feature different activities, including impromptu flamenco singing and dancing, along with the presentation of the award for the best decorated cart and the most pristine horse.

The councillor for Culture and Festivals, Francisco José Burgos, said. "We have organised with great enthusiasm one of the most important festivals that is celebrated in our district. This event brings together a multitude of families wanting to enjoy a day with our patron saint surrounded by nature."