Alhaurín el Grande choir raises 700 euros during festive concerts

Friday, 19 January 2024

The Alhaurín el Grande-based Phoenix Singers raised a total of 700 euros during two fundraising events at Venta Miralmonte and The Olive Tree (both in Coín) during the festive season.

Members of the choir decided to divide the money between Alhaurín el Grande children's home (400 euros) and Los Perritos del Higuerón dog sanctuary in Pizarra (300 euros).

The choir, which is now busy preparing for its Valentine's performances, is currently looking for new members, and also for charities who would like them to perform at their events.