Alhaurín el Grande bars and restaurants given go-ahead to offer small-scale performances during the summer The project allows restaurants, cafeterias and bars to request authorisation from the council to offer their clients entertainment without the necessity of a music licence

Alhaurín el Grande town hall has announced that bars and restaurants in the municipality will once again be able to offer small-scale performances on their terraces during the summer season. The council authorised the measure for the second consecutive year after the “good reception” the project received last year, when the initiative was introduced to help the sector recover from the pandemic.

The initiative was announced by the deputy mayor, Víctor Romero, who stressed that last year’s activity “was a huge success in terms of participation.”

Under the banner of Alhaurín el Grande de Terraza en Terraza, the project allows restaurants, cafeterias and bars to request authorisation from the council to offer their clients entertainment activities without the necessity of a music licence.

The initiative, which will continue until 10 September, will allow small-format performances without the use of amplification any day of the week, or amplified gigs on Fridays, Saturdays and on the eve of public holidays.

“This is an innovative and pioneering measure. It is one of the most important economic sectors of the municipality, and in parallel we support the cultural sector, artists and local creators,” Romero said.

Registration can be made at the cultural department of the town hall (952 595 599) or via e-mail, cultura@alhaurinelgrande.es