Alhaurín el Grande awards the works for the construction of new recreational park in Villafranco del Guadalhorce With an investment of more than 150,000 euros and an execution period of four months, the project will provide the district with a new green lung and leisure space

The land on which the Parque Fundadores will be built. / SUR

Alhaurín el Grande town hall has announced that the construction of the new Fundadores Park in Villafranco del Guadalhorce has moved a step closer after the project was awarded to the company Torrumoti SL.

With an investment of more than 150,000 euros and an execution period of four months, the project will provide the district with a new green lung and leisure space.

The new park will be located in the existing green area next to the indoor sports complex and will have an area 4,500 square metres.

The park will incorporate eight terraced areas at different heights connected by walkways. Each area will be designed for different uses, among which are a picnic area, children's attractions, sports facilities and areas installed with exercise devices.

The work will also include new drinking water and sanitation infrastructure, an irrigation network for the gardens, as well as LED lighting that will illuminate all areas of the park and walkways.

The councillor for Works, Juan Manuel Aragón, said that Torrumoti SL has presented all the necessary documentation needed to begin the work, which is scheduled to start next month.

“We hope that the work can begin after the Villafranco fair, providing the district with a new space for recreation, leisure and sports,” the councillor said.