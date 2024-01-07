Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The association offers support to older people. SUR
Age Care Costa del Sol relaunches weekly social meetings in Coín
Community spirit

The charity is also appealing for volunteers, such as drivers and translators, to help the lonely and vulnerable who live in the Coín, Alhaurín el Grande and Cártama areas

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Coín

Sunday, 7 January 2024, 08:02

Following a short break, Age Care Costa del Sol has relaunched its weekly coffee and social meetings at the Olive Tree restaurant (opposite Aldi) in Coín.

The volunteer-run association will meet every Wednesday from 11am to provide friendship, support and social activities to the older community to help them to live a full and active life.

The charity is also appealing for volunteers, such as drivers and translators, to help the lonely and vulnerable who live in the Coín, Alhaurín el Grande and Cártama areas. Information can be obtained at the meetings, or by phoning Karen Stallard on 604 458 786.

More information about the services offered by Age Care Costa del Sol and its second-hand shop can be found on the charity's Facebook page.

