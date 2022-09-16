Aefas Pizarra marks World Alzheimer's Day with a fortnight of activities The town will host a programme of different activities that will continue until 30 September in order to raise awareness of the disease

The association of patients and relatives of people affected by Alzheimer’s in Pizarra (Aefas), has launched a fortnight of activities to mark World Alzheimer's Day, which takes place on 21 September. The town will host a programme of different activities that will continue until 30 September in order to raise awareness of the disease.

The programme of events began on Thursday 15 September with the presentation of the Aefas Christmas raffle in the municipal market at 11am, the draw of which will take place on the Tuesday 20 September.

On World Alzheimer's Day, the association proposes a day of reflection, and activities will include a souvenir cookie decoration workshop at 6pm in the Pizarra Day Care Unit (UED), while at 9pm, the town hall will be illuminated with green lighting to commemorate the occasion.

Other initiatives will include information tables, which will be set up outside the health centre and in the municipal market; while on Friday, there will be a tribute ceremony to honour the workers and volunteers of Aefas at 7.30pm.

On Friday 30 September, members and patients of the association will enjoy a day trip to Nerja.

More information about activities and advice about coping with Alzheimer’s can be obtained from the day care unit located in Calle Algarrobo or by calling 952 484 240.