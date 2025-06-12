Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Motorcyclist dies in crash with construction machinery on Coín road

The fatal accident involving the 54-year-old biker happened on a rural road in the Chaparral area

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 11:32

Another accident on the roads of Malaga province has led to the death of a 54-year-old motorcyclist.

The incident happened at around 10.30am on Wednesday, 11 June, when the victim was involved in an accident with construction machinery on a rural road in the Chaparral area in Arroyo del Moro in the municipality of Coín.

The Guardia Civil, the Local Police and an ambulance crew were mobilised to the scene. Sadly, they could only confirm the death of the motorcyclist.

