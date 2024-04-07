52-year-old cyclist dies after crash on A-343R in Malaga province

SUR Malaga Sunday, 7 April 2024, 07:41 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 52-year-old cyclist has died after crashing on a road in the Malaga province municipality of Álora, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened on the A-343R, rear the river bridge between the town's two neighbourhoods, according to the location provided by two of the cyclist's companions in their call to the emergency telephone number. The callers alerted the operators of the serious condition of the injured man, who was in an unconscious state.

Despite receiving medical assistance, the cyclist, a 52-year-old male, died. Civil Guard police officers also attended the scene.