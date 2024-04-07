Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
52-year-old cyclist dies after crash on A-343R in Malaga province
112 incident

52-year-old cyclist dies after crash on A-343R in Malaga province

The emergency services were alerted to the accident by the rider's two companions

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 7 April 2024, 07:41

A 52-year-old cyclist has died after crashing on a road in the Malaga province municipality of Álora, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened on the A-343R, rear the river bridge between the town's two neighbourhoods, according to the location provided by two of the cyclist's companions in their call to the emergency telephone number. The callers alerted the operators of the serious condition of the injured man, who was in an unconscious state.

Despite receiving medical assistance, the cyclist, a 52-year-old male, died. Civil Guard police officers also attended the scene.

