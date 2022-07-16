More than 3,000 people forced to leave homes due to spread of Alhaurín el Grande forest fire Despite the efforts of 300 firefighters on the ground through the night, another 700 residents have been evacuated from the area

The fire in the Sierra de Mijas has not given respite despite the efforts of 300 forest firefighters on the ground during the night. Some 765 residents of the outer area of ​​Pinos de Alhaurín de la Torre have been evacuated as a precautionary measure as a result. As reported first thing this morning by the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room, the number of people who have had to leave their homes since the fire broke at noon on Friday now totals 3,065.

The town has made the El Limón sports hall available to evacuated residents. Since the fire was declared, most of the evacuations have been in Alhaurín El Grande, affecting some 2,000 people with homes in the areas of Ardalejo, Buenavista, San Jorge, La Chicharra and Doña Paca (upper part) . In the case of Alhaurín de la Torre there are about 1,065 affected residents in Jarapalos, Comendador Alto, Lauro Golf and Pinos de Alhaurín.

Heavy machinery

The Plan Infoca work at dawn this Saturday morning has focused on the use of technical fires and heavy machinery to protect the Pinos de Alhaurín residential area, something they have achieved according to the Infoca account on Twitter.

#IFMijas | Partes de los trabajos de madrugada se han centrado en el uso del fuego técnico y maquinaria pesada para proteger la zona de la urbanización Pinos de Alhaurín. Objetivo conseguido.



Tres helicopteros, entre ellos un Súper Puma, comenzarán a trabajar en breve. #BuenosDíaspic.twitter.com/jaywCkT9AG INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 16, 2022

The weather conditions of the night did not help as expected due to the low relative humidity, which was barely noticeable, although at least the wind speed decreased, which helped. The deputy director of the Infoca Provincial Operational Centre, Alejandro Molina, explained that during the early hours of the morning more than 200 firefighters focused on four sectors, but without the support of aircraft during the hours of darkness.

The sector that caused the most concern, as it presented the greatest activity, was the one closest to Alhaurín de la Torre, an area with a high density of vegetation that fuelled the fire.

This morning helicopters will return to the mountains to try to control the flames and ensure the damage does not advance further.