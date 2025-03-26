Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Scene of the fatal accident. CPB
A 19-year-old young man dies and two women are seriously injured in head-on crash on Malaga province road
112 incident

The accident happened on the stretch of A-355 road near Cártama where there is a red line in the centre of the road which reinforces the ban on overtaking

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 10:51

There was a tragic road accident in Malaga province overnight. A 19-year-old young man lost his life and two women, aged 18 and 36, were seriously injured in a head-on collision last night on the A-355 road near Cártama. The accident occurred on the stretch of road where there is a red line in the centre of the road which reinforces the ban on overtaking.

As SUR has been able to confirm, the 19-year-old who died had held a driving licence for less than a month and was travelling with the 18-year-old woman who was injured and is in critical condition. According to sources close to the case, the driver allegedly lost control of the car and collided head-on with the 36-year-old woman's vehicle.

The 112 emergency service telephone number received several calls minutes before 10.30pm reporting a head-on collision between two cars at kilometre 1.7 of the A-355 road, in the direction of Coín. In the calls, the people calling for help indicated that there were injured and trapped people, so the coordination centre immediately informed the ambulance service, fire brigade and the Guardia Civil.

Health sources confirmed that a 19-year-old male youth died in the accident and two women were injured and transferred to the Hospital Clínico Universitario in Malaga city. The Guardia Civil said that there were traffic jams of about two kilometres in the area after the accident happened.

