Government allocates 1.3 million total to 39 Costa del Sol beaches to make them pristine for summer

Fourteen seaside municipalities on the Malaga province coastline will benefit from the money to repair the damage caused by the February storms

The Spanish government has approved the spending of 1.3 million euros to prepare the Costa del Sol’s beaches for the summer season, once the storm period ends.

Through the Demarcación de Costas authority the measure will benefit 14 seaside municipalities on the Malaga province coastline. The work will mainly consist of adding sand, profiling the coastline and removing elements exposed by the waves on some 39 beaches.

This new emergency action, approved by the Secretary of State for the Environment, will make it possible to repair the damage caused by the Levante storm in February. According to the Government sub-delegate in Malaga province, the intention is to carry out the work "immediately coinciding with the end of the storm period.”

The municipalities and beaches that will benefit are:

Nerja: La Torrecilla, El Chucho and El Playazo beaches

Torrox: Ferrara beach and promenade, El Peñoncillo and Calaceite beach

Algarrobo: Algarrobo beach

Vélez-Málaga: Torre del Mar, Chilches and Valle-Niza beaches

Rincón de la Victoria: El Rincón and Los Rubios beaches

Malaga: Guadalmar, Malagueta-Caleta and El Palo beaches

Torremolinos: La Carihuela and Bajondillo beaches

Benalmádena: Malapesqura and Santa Ana beaches

Fuengirola: Santa Amalia and San Francisco beaches

Mijas: Los Cordobeses, El Bombo and Calahonda beaches

Marbella: Cabopino-Puerto de La Bajadilla, La Fontanilla, Casablanca and San Pedro Alcántara

Estepona: El Cristo, Atalaya Isdabe, El Pirata, El Padrón, Saladillo, Benamara and Arena Beach (Casasola)

Manilva and Casares: Sabinillas, Paloma, Ancha beaches and next to the Manilva river

Government sub-delegate in Malaga, Javier Salas, stressed, this "fast response to the needs of the beaches of the province is added to the investment of 2.6 million activated by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition to carry out complementary actions after the summer period.”

Demarcación de Costas has recently put two projects out to tender for the contribution and distribution of sand along the entire coastline all-year-round. The contracting process has been split into two batches: one for the western coast with a maximum bid budget of 1,630,117.41 euros (IVA sales tax included) and another for the eastern coast for 990,404.88 euros.