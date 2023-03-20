Government allocates 1.3 million total to 39 Costa del Sol beaches to make them pristine for summer

The Spanish government has approved the spending of 1.3 million euros to prepare the Costa del Sol’s beaches for the summer season, once the storm period ends.
Through the Demarcación de Costas authority the measure will benefit 14 seaside municipalities on the Malaga province coastline. The work will mainly consist of adding sand, profiling the coastline and removing elements exposed by the waves on some 39 beaches.
This new emergency action, approved by the Secretary of State for the Environment, will make it possible to repair the damage caused by the Levante storm in February. According to the Government sub-delegate in Malaga province, the intention is to carry out the work "immediately coinciding with the end of the storm period.”
The municipalities and beaches that will benefit are:
Nerja: La Torrecilla, El Chucho and El Playazo beaches
Torrox: Ferrara beach and promenade, El Peñoncillo and Calaceite beach
Algarrobo: Algarrobo beach
Vélez-Málaga: Torre del Mar, Chilches and Valle-Niza beaches
Rincón de la Victoria: El Rincón and Los Rubios beaches
Malaga: Guadalmar, Malagueta-Caleta and El Palo beaches
Torremolinos: La Carihuela and Bajondillo beaches
Benalmádena: Malapesqura and Santa Ana beaches
Fuengirola: Santa Amalia and San Francisco beaches
Mijas: Los Cordobeses, El Bombo and Calahonda beaches
Marbella: Cabopino-Puerto de La Bajadilla, La Fontanilla, Casablanca and San Pedro Alcántara
Estepona: El Cristo, Atalaya Isdabe, El Pirata, El Padrón, Saladillo, Benamara and Arena Beach (Casasola)
Manilva and Casares: Sabinillas, Paloma, Ancha beaches and next to the Manilva river
Government sub-delegate in Malaga, Javier Salas, stressed, this "fast response to the needs of the beaches of the province is added to the investment of 2.6 million activated by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition to carry out complementary actions after the summer period.”
