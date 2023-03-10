Costa del Sol beaches to get year-round sand replenishment, and not just as emergency measure after storms

Two projects have been put out to tender to cover the 173 kilometres of coastline between Nerja and Manilva, with a focus on 58 beaches

The Spanish government’s coastal authority is to allocate 2.6 million euros a year in ongoing expenditure to ensure the continuous replenishment of sand and the conservation of beaches along the Costa del Sol.

At present the Dirección General de Costas allocates around 200,000 euros each year to conservation work on the Malaga province's beaches in addition to undertaking emergency work following storms.

The new contract aims to establish a continuous and lasting plan and two projects have been put out to tender to cover the 173 kilometres of coastline between Nerja and Manilva, with a focus on 58 beaches. The west coast project has a tender budget of 1,630,117 euros (IVA sales tax included), with 990,404.88 euros set aside for the east coast works.

In total, the expectation is to transfer around 430,600 cubic metres, of which 80% (348,100) will come from transfers between the beaches. Another 72,500 cubic metres will come from riverbeds: of the Guadalhorce, Vélez and Benamargosa rivers, and the Íberos stream on the eastern coast; and the Entrerríos, Guadalmina, Velerín, Padrón, Castor and Guadalmansa rivers and the Ovejero stream in the west,

The beaches to benefit have been split into 13 sections and they are:

Manilva: La Duquesa, Castillo, Sabinillas, Manilva and Ancha.

Casares: Ancha, Playa Chica and Torre la Sal.

Estepona: Arroyo Vaquero, El Cristo, La Rada, Punta Plata-Padrón, Guadalmansa, El Saladillo, Benamara, Casasola, Cabo Bermejo, Isdabe, Kempisky and Angel beaches.

Marbella: Guadalmina, San Pedro, Río Verde, Fontanilla, Venus-Bajadilla, El Cable, Pinillo, Las Chapas and Cabopino.

Mijas: Calahonda, Bombo and Butibamba.

Fuengirola: Santa Amalia-Fuengirola, Los Boliches, Torreblanca and Carvajal.

Benalmádena: Torremuelle, Torrevigía, Santa Ana and Malapesquera.

Torremolinos: Bajondillo, Carihuela and Playamar.

Malaga: Guadalmar, Malagueta and Pedregalejo.

Rincón de la Victoria: Rincón and Los Rubios.

Vélez-Algarrobo: Chilches, Benajarafe, Valle Niza, Almayate and Torre del Mar.

Torrox: Ferrara and Peñoncillo.

Nerja: El Playazo, Chucho and Torrecilla.