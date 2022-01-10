The galleon 'Andalucía' can be visited in the port of Malaga until 16 January The replica of the ship used by the Spanish during the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries is located at Pier 2

The Galleon 'Andalucía', a replica of the ship used by the Spanish during the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries for maritime expeditions to the Americas and the Philippines, is currently docked at Pier 2 in Malaga port. The boat can be visited until January 16.

Owned by the Nao Victoria Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to historical ships, the Andalusian galleon offers a self-guided walking tour. Once on board, visitors are free to wander its decks, talk with current crew members - real sailors who live on board - and view dozens of interactive exhibits, videos, projections, and historical documents. Photos are allowed on board.

Entry for children aged five to 10 is four euros, children aged less than five are free. Tickets for children aged 10 or older and adults cost seven euros. A family ticket, two adults and up to three children aged five to 10 costs 18 euros. The use of a mask is mandatory.