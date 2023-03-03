Almost 75,000 train passengers take up free rail travel pass offer on the Costa del Sol

More than 4,000 users regularly use mid-distance services free of charge, and nearly 2,400 pay 50% on Avant long distance

Figures have shown that in the first two months of this year a total of 78,164 people in Malaga province subscribed to the free Renfe train services offered for regular users.

Some 73,730 passengers use the local Cercanías trains while another 4,434 the Media Distancia trains, making it one of the best-received recent government initiatives. Renfe has also issued 2,368 season tickets with a 50% discount for Avant routes in the province.

During the first two months of 2023, Renfe issued more than 255,000 free passes for the Cercanías local rail service and Media Distancia mid-distance lines in Andalucía. In addition, 6,690 Avant (long distance trains) passes with 50% discounts have been issued.

Throughout the country, Renfe has issued 1,865,000 free multi-journey tickets for Cercanías, Rodalies (Catalonia) and Media Distancia and Avant passes with 50% discounts since the approval of the measure by the Spanish government on 27 December.

Passengers can make use of these offers through the Renfe Cercanías app or, in the case of Media Distancia and Avant passes, through the website www.renfe.com. In the case of the Cercanías service, uses pay a 10-euro deposit, which is refunded if the pass is used for 16 or more journeys.