Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Heavy traffic around the San Pedro Alcántara area in Marbella (file image). Josele
&#039;He has blocked me&#039;: Head of Malaga&#039;s provincial authority hits out at minister in Madrid over Costa del Sol&#039;s transport woes
Transport

'He has blocked me': Head of Malaga's provincial authority hits out at minister in Madrid over Costa del Sol's transport woes

The president of the Diputación de Málaga has called for urgent action at a national level to meet the needs of the province following the DGT's most-recent remarks on traffic

Juan Soto

Malaga

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 15:35

Opciones para compartir

Provincial authority president Francisco Salado has highlighted Malaga's transport woes after Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) recommended motorists to fill at least two seats in their cars as access points to large towns and cities around the country, including Malaga, become clogged.

During a presentation where Salado also revealed tourism data on the province's most-recent high season, he referenced DGT director general Pere Navarro's recommendation and demanded action instead from Madrid to improve Malaga and the Costa del Sol's transport network.

Related news

Salado asked for communication between the two parties to be through the media. "You know that transport minister Óscar Puente does not listen to us? He has me blocked on Twitter; a childish outburst unworthy of his position," Salado said.

Salado, during his media appearance on Tuesday
Salado, during his media appearance on Tuesday SUR

Salado pointed out that if the minister had any doubts about the urgency of the third lane on the A-7 and other measures to improve mobility in Malaga, "he should listen to his high office and give priority, once and for all, to the needs of the province". Car sharing is not the only way to improve mobility in Malaga, he added. "It seems that he has recommended travelling by BlaBlaCar," Salado said.

In his statements, Navarro also referred to the need to make more use of local trains. However, Salado pointed out that the Malaga network is the most profitable in Spain, but that the government has not invested in its maintenance or expansion for years.

"Malaga is, with 69 kilometres between the two lines, one of the urban conurbations with the fewest kilometres of suburban trains, far behind Barcelona (615 km) and Madrid (370), but also behind regions such as Asturias (369), Valencia (323) or Seville (with more than 200)." Salado called for action and greater urgency. "The problems are pressing and the first measures must be put in place now," he demanded.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol resort thanks tourists with free shows and white carnations
  2. 2 Third 'little big' Danish castle opens on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Legendary Costa del Sol pizzeria closes after 35 years of serving 'loyal' customers
  4. 4 How inheritance tax works in Spain for non-residents
  5. 5 UK police issue appeal to Brits in Spain as search for man wanted in connection with murder widens
  6. 6 Art goes international in Malaga province village
  7. 7 Watch as holidaymakers are startled when octopus appears on Costa del Sol beach
  8. 8 Fuengirola theatre presents English-language production of hit Broadway musical Annie
  9. 9 EU ambassadors visit historic Costa del Sol landmark
  10. 10 Joan Hunt awards highlight the contribution of foreign residents in Malaga province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad