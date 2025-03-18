Four Malaga doctors among the best in Spain's private healthcare

Almudena Nogués Málaga Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 18:51 Compartir

Four doctors from Malaga are among the 50 most highly rated private healthcare professionals in Spain, according to the latest ranking compiled by Top Doctors. The votes ranked doctors based on national and international recognition, excellence and professional development, clinical skills, as well as contributions in research, information and teaching. The selected experts received votes from both fellow professionals and patients.

The four Malaga-based doctors whose names are in the list are: Vicente de la Varga (traumatology and orthopaedic surgery), Manuel Martínez Navarro (oral and maxillofacial surgery), Antonio Moreno Guerrero (ophthalmology) and Hernando Pérez Díaz (neurology).

Top Doctors has 13,000 doctors registered, which makes the top 50 ranking even more remarkable and honourable. The number of awarded doctors per province is as follows: Madrid (12), Barcelona (9), Malaga (4), Seville (4), Valencia (3), Vizcaya (3), Guipúzcoa (2), Navarra (2), A Coruña (2), Valladolid (2), Zaragoza (2) and five more provinces with one professional selected.

The ranking by specialities is: general surgery (6), neurology (4), urology (4), traumatology (4), ophthalmology (3), gynaecology and obstetrics (3), dermatology (3), oral and maxillofacial surgery (3), cardiology (3), otorhinolaryngology and neurosurgery, with two professionals each, among other specialities.

These are the four Malaga winners.

Dr Vicente de la Varga (traumatology and orthopaedic surgery)

"Vicente de la Varga is a prestigious traumatologist from Malaga with almost three decades of experience. He currently directs the CAMDE advanced sports medicine centre and serves as primary traumatologist for Malaga Club de Fútbol and as consultant to the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation and the Andalusian basketball and football federations.

His extensive training includes a PhD in Medicine and Surgery cum laude, a postdoctoral fellowship at the prestigious University of Oxford and a Master's degree in hip surgery at the Princess Elizabeth Orthopaedic Centre at the University of Exeter. In addition, Dr De la Varga gives training courses and participates in numerous conferences, lectures and scientific communications. He is an active member of the Spanish Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology, the International Cartilage Society, the European Hip Society and is affiliated to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery.

He has special interest in: arthroscopic hip surgery, knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, ankle arthroscopy, knee injuries, ligament injuries, sports injuries, minimally invasive techniques, regenerative medicine, with platelet-rich plasma and stem cells or hip prosthesis."

Dr Manuel Martínez Navarro (oral and maxillofacial surgery)

"Dr Manuel Martínez Navarro is a renowned oral and maxillofacial surgeon in Malaga and one of the leading experts in advanced oral surgery and implantology techniques in Spain. He is an expert in oral and maxillofacial surgery, dental implants, orthognathic surgery, skull base surgery, treatment of head and neck tumours and dental bone grafting.

With an extensive research career, Dr Martínez Navarro has made numerous publications and presentations at national and international conferences and meetings, establishing himself as a leader in his field. He was awarded the Prize of the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Seville in 2011 for his innovative work on craniosynostosis. He also shares his knowledge as a Master's lecturer in oral surgery at the University of Seville.

He is also an active member of various medical associations, such as the Spanish Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. His ongoing commitment to professional excellence and innovation in maxillofacial surgery positions him as one of the best specialists in his field, providing personalised and cutting-edge solutions to his patients.

He currently practices at the Martínez Navarro Clinics in Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria and Coín."

Dr Hernando Pérez Díaz (neurology)

"Dr Hernando Pérez Díaz is a leading specialist in neurology, recognised for his extensive experience. He is an expert in sleep disorders, epilepsy, child neurology, autism, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and second medical opinion.

He obtained his degree in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Malaga and completed his training as a neurologist at the prestigious Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville. In addition, he has combined his clinical work with a solid informative facet, publishing numerous scientific articles on specialised topics within neurology. He is also an active member of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), where he was coordinator of the study group on wakefulness and sleep disorders.

He currently works at the CNA - Centro de Neurología Avanzada, where he continues to provide high quality care to his patients."

Dr Antonio Moreno Guerrero (ophtamology)

"Dr Antonio Moreno Guerrero is a renowned ophthalmologist, a specialist in retinal pathologies and ophthalmic surgery for the treatment of myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. In addition to his clinical work, he is a lecturer in Ophthalmology at the Faculty of Medicine in Malaga, contributing to the training of new professionals in the field of eye health.

Committed to humanitarian ophthalmology, he has made multiple trips to Africa, where he has carried out general ophthalmology treatments, as well as cataract surgery, eye tumours and eyelid surgery, providing specialised care to people with limited access to medical care.

In the clinical field, he specialises in the treatment of diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, macular degeneration and laser refractive surgery, among others. He currently runs the prestigious Clínica Oftalmológica Dr Antonio Moreno, where he offers innovative solutions for vision care."