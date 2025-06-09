Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Four people arrested in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley after 360 kilos of hashish found hidden in lorry
CNP
Crime

Four people arrested in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley after 360 kilos of hashish found hidden in lorry

The criminals were transporting the drugs hidden in a concealed compartment of the heavy goods vehicle's trailer

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 9 June 2025, 12:19

National Police officers in Spain have seized 360 kilos of hashish that were hidden in a concealed compartment of a lorry trailer. The drugs were being transported in the province of Malaga.

A raid was carried out during a clandestine drug transaction inside a property located in the Guadalhorce valley area. Police investigators were able to verify that the hashish transported was hidden inside the lorry trailer.

As a result of the operation, four people have been arrested and remanded in custody. Additionally, a search was carried out in the town of Coín, which has led to the seizure of five vehicles and what is known as a "kit de vuelcos" - equipment used to avoid police detection and facilitate drug-trafficking, consisting of high-end frequency jammers, geolocation beacons, defence sprays, mobile phones, a compressed air pistol with silencer and abundant identity documents of third parties, some of them forged.

One of the vehicles, with a fake licence plate, was reported stolen in France last year. According to investigators, it might have been used in drug smuggling, as it had a lot of beach sand in its interior and a strong smell of petrol.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Smoking ban on bar terraces and other public spaces in Spain edges closer
  2. 2 From educating to banning: anti-smoking wave hits the beaches of the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 The hand from Sweden in the Spanish Civil War
  4. 4 Security risk
  5. 5 Torremolinos is all set for a weekend of celebrating diversity with Pride 2025
  6. 6 New Malaga hospital to have elevated walkway links to two other major health facilities in city
  7. 7 Trio of fan favourites allowed to leave Malaga CF on free transfers
  8. 8 Torremolinos shows commitment to diversity during Pride 2025 festivities
  9. 9 Carlos Alcaraz produces breathtaking comeback to triumph at Roland Garros
  10. 10 Lawn bowls champions at Lauro Golf

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Four people arrested in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley after 360 kilos of hashish found hidden in lorry