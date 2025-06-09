Four people arrested in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley after 360 kilos of hashish found hidden in lorry

Sections
Highlight
Europa Press
Malaga
Monday, 9 June 2025, 12:19
National Police officers in Spain have seized 360 kilos of hashish that were hidden in a concealed compartment of a lorry trailer. The drugs were being transported in the province of Malaga.
A raid was carried out during a clandestine drug transaction inside a property located in the Guadalhorce valley area. Police investigators were able to verify that the hashish transported was hidden inside the lorry trailer.
As a result of the operation, four people have been arrested and remanded in custody. Additionally, a search was carried out in the town of Coín, which has led to the seizure of five vehicles and what is known as a "kit de vuelcos" - equipment used to avoid police detection and facilitate drug-trafficking, consisting of high-end frequency jammers, geolocation beacons, defence sprays, mobile phones, a compressed air pistol with silencer and abundant identity documents of third parties, some of them forged.
One of the vehicles, with a fake licence plate, was reported stolen in France last year. According to investigators, it might have been used in drug smuggling, as it had a lot of beach sand in its interior and a strong smell of petrol.
