Yo Soy Tú food bank collecting non-perishable and children's food to send to Ukraine The organisation is collaborating with Maydan, which has been collecting medicines, food and other aid all along the coast to send to the country's border

The Yo Soy Tú food bank, which serves more than 1,500 people every day in Malaga, has joined forces to contribute food to the Ukraine via the Maydan association.

Estefanía Vaytman, one of the organisation's volunteers, was one of those in charge of collecting the kilos of food prepared by Yo Soy Tú, which is mostly products for children and babies: "When it arrives at the border, we have to camouflage it in our country's cars so that they don't attack when they see Spanish number plates. Then it is taken to the points where there are military personnel or civilians who have stayed in the country, like my mother," says Vaytman, who has been in Malaga for 22 years. Emilio Gómez, the president of Yo Soy Tú, has been posting information about the products they are collecting on the association's Facebook page and are in contact with Maydan.

Maydan is collecting materials such as bandages, antibiotics, first aid kits, feminine hygiene products, stomach medicines, torches, blankets and sleeping bags, batteries, baby food, mats, military boots, energy bars or canned food, among other things. The main collection points are the caravan parking at Costa Golf, in front of Leroy Merlin, every day from 10am, in calle Lasso de la Vega 18, in Mix Saborea (calle Blanco Coris, 3), Mini Mix (calle Héroe de Sostoa, 100) and in Mini Market (calle Salitre, 12). They also have other collection points in Marbella and San Pedro, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas Pueblo, La Cala de Mijas, Los Boliches and Las Lagunas de Mijas.