Five gang members that sent drugs from Costa del Sol to Denmark arrested

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Police across Europe have collaborated to smash a gang that sent drugs from Spain's Costa del Sol to Denmark.

Spanish National Police officers and European counterparts arrested five people, including the ringleader who was a member of the Bandidos motorcycle gang, for allegedly sending drugs from Malaga to the northern European country.

In searches carried out in Spain and Denmark, officers seized 70,000 euros in cash, a firearm and small quantities of narcotic substances. A house in Marbella, owned by the leader of the gang, was also raided where various computer equipment and documentation was seized.

National Police and Danish authorities have been investigating the gang since the end of last year after they became aware of a criminal organisation orginally from Denmark that was dedicated to the shipment of hashish from the coast of Malaga to Copenhagen. The gang had smuggled in at least 800 kilograms of hashish into Denmark, according to investigators.

Investigations co-financed by the European Union

The investigations were carried out by Spain's National Police force in collaboration with the European Union, agencies and other EU partners, who work closely together to tackle major criminal threats. The investigations were co-financed by the European Union as part of the support given to EU countries to combat crime.