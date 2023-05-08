First prize of 1,300,000 euros of national Mother's Day lottery sold in Malaga province The draw is one of seven special lottery days ahead of the summer, with 105 million euros in winnings up for grabs

Numeous lottery ticket holders in Malaga province will be celebrating this week after some of the first-prize-winning tickets in the special National Lottery Mother’s Day draw on Sunday were sold in Vélez-Málaga.

The top prize number drawn was 46689, with each 'billete' winning 1,300,000 euros, meaning that each 15-euro 'décimo' ticket is worth 130,000 euros. While some of the first-prize winners bought their tickets from the lottery office in Calle Adeodato Altamirano, the number was also distributed in El Ejido (Almeria), Elche, Santander, Figueras, Meira (Lugo), Madrid and Valencia.

The holder of the one ticket whose 'fraction' (6) and 'series' (8) numbers coincide with those drawn will also walk away with the special prize of 15,000,000 euros, but it has so far not been revealed where this was purchased.

The second prize in the special lottery, ticket number 23,100, worth 250,000 euros (25,000 a décimo), was sold in Alicante, Librilla (Murcia), Los Yébenes (Toledo), Alboraya (Valencia), Villena (Alicante) and Benaguasil (Valencia).

In this special national draw, 99 prizes of 40,000 euros were also distributed, as well as 9,000 prizes of 100 euros and 90,000 prizes of 10 euros.

The Mother's Day 2023 draw issue included ten series of 100,000 'billetes' each, each one on sale for 150 euros; divided into ten 'décimos' (tenths) which cost 15 euros each.

It is one of seven special draws ahead of the summer, with 105 million euros in prizes and a special accumulated prize of 15,000,000 euros.