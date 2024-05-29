Fiesta del Cine 2024: These are the movie theatres across Spain offering tickets for just 3.50 euros from this Wednesday

Enrique Miranda Malaga Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 12:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Fiesta del Cine 2024 film festival is fast approaching with tickets set to go on sale from just 3.50 euros.

The initiative will be held from Monday 3 to Thursday 6 June, with cinema tickets during those four days on offer at the special price of 3.50 euros. But it will be this Wednesday 29 May when tickets can be bought in advance, both on the usual online sales platforms and at the box office and automated machines of the participating cinemas.

More than 315 cinemas have joined this initiative; in Malaga, the main cinemas in the city such as Yelmo Plaza Mayor, Yelmo Vialia, UCC Rosaleda or MK2 Cinesur de Malaga Nostrum, as well as cinemas in Marbella, Rincón de la Victoria, Ronda, Vélez-Málaga, Coín, Fuengirola or Antequera are participating.

You will be able to see all the films showing that week, although this price of 3.50 euros may be increased for some special screenings, such as 3D screenings, VIP rooms or other special events, which will be subject to the particular conditions of each cinema.

Each ticketing platform may also apply its usual sales charges. Among the films scheduled to be shown that week are Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Garfield: The Movie, Imaginary Friends, the latter two of which are very much aimed at family audiences, and Spanish films such as Disco, Ibiza, Locomía and Free Fall.

The film festival is an initiative supported by the Federation of Film Distributors (Federación de Distribuidoras Cinematográficas), the Federation of Spanish Films (Federación de Cines de España), the Academy of Cinema (Academia de Cine) and the ministry of culture.