This is the Ferrari advert for new 400,000-euro supercar that was filmed amidst great secrecy in Malaga province

Filming for the launch of Ferrari's new 296 Speciale has been taking place in locations in Ronda, in Malaga province, with heightened security, to avoid any spoilers.

"It was a very secretive shoot and, in fact, we filmed at Ascari, where the car never left due to confidentiality," Irene Manrique, head of locations for the Malaga production company A Film Location, explained to SUR on Monday. The Ronda circuit, well camouflaged in the middle of the natural landscape of the Serranía, is the main setting for this advertising campaign. The track is surrounded by lush vegetation, helping the association of this eco model with the environment. "That is what we were looking for, as there are few circuits in the world within a natural park and with a beauty like that of Ascari," Manrique explained.

Zoom The new model of the 296 series, at the Ascari circuit in Ronda. SUR

The shoot also features Malaga city's newly renovated Alcazaba tunnel. "After the renovation it has a very cinematographic look and it was long enough for the scene to be filmed," said Manrique, who added that, in order to maintain secrecy and go as unnoticed as possible, filming took place between 5am and 6am, when the tunnel is at its quietest. "Even the car was not brought in to preserve confidentiality," said Manrique, who explained that for the filming a 'scorpio arm' was used, a crane with a camera mounted on a 4x4 to record the view that the driver of the Ferrari would have from inside the vehicle.

Full speed ahead

The rest of the advertisement was filmed at the Ascari circuit, which is customary for this type of launch. In fact, the head of A Film Location, together with the scout from Malaga Tate Aráez , has also been at the track in the Ronda mountains this year to film another production at full speed, with Maserati. In the advert for the new Ferrari 296 Speciale, the car appears in the dark in the circuit's pits and unveils parts of its spectacular bodywork as it emerges from the track's garages at full speed, all with the exclusive backdrop of the Serranía de Ronda mountains.

Located on the road between Ronda and Campillos, Ascari changed hands three years ago when its creator, Klass Zwart, sold this exclusive partnership to two firms, one of Swiss origin and the other Argentinean. In 2024, the circuit, which has a track of 5,425 metres and a total of 26 turns, was completely remodelled. The project included an indoor carpark, a workshop area and garages. Some of these new facilities are featured in the Ferrari advert.

The Ferrari 296 Speciale has been launched as the "most fun on the market" and will have a base price of around 400,000 euros.

The 296 Speciale, which also has a convertible version, has been launched by Ferrari as the "most fun car on the market" and a modern version of the brand's traditional sporty image. There is no official price for the car yet, but it is estimated to be priced at over 400,000 euros for the most 'affordable' version. The Nürburgring green model with two white stripes on the roof and bonnet and the number 25 on the side were used to shoot the advert in the province, emphasising the racing car look of this hybrid, which also boasts an environmental spirit and reduced emissions.

Although it is television series that have boosted filming income in recent years, the most common productions in the province continue to be advertising. According to figures from the Malaga Film Office, which manages filming in the city, last year around a hundred adverts were filmed or shot, some for well-known brands such as Beefeater, COOP, Renault Scenic, MiColchón and Covap, while this year the multinational energy company Enel/Endesa has also made the city the star of its spring advertising campaign.