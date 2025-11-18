Ten companies from Malaga province among the 500 fastest-growing companies in Spain this year

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 12:28 Share

Malaga province's business sector can boast about its success after the celebration of the Cepyme (confederation of small- and medium-size enterprises) gala, where ten local companies were recognised among the 500 fastest growing business enterprises in Spain in 2025.

The CEPYME500 initiative identifies, selects and promotes companies based both on their economic results and their capacity to generate added value, employment, innovation and international projection. In short, companies with sustainable growth.

The main function of this presentation is to give national and international recognition and projection to the companies that have been selected, helping boost their growth potential.

The ten companies from Malaga are Picking Málaga, Construcciones y Proyectos RAMFRAN, Gespipafri, Heco Developments, Juan Antonio Díaz, Los Molinos de Mijas, Mansion Design, Rofez Construcciones, Tour Diez Travel and Vacaciones para mayores.

Cepyme's recognition of Picking Málaga highlights its efforts to combine tradition and innovation, adapt to new trends and maintain sustained growth. "This recognition encourages us to continue working with passion and excellence, reaffirming our commitment to the hospitality sector and to each of our customers. It is a source of pride for our team and for the province of Malaga," company manager Rocío López, manager said.

The CEPYME500 companies are selected in collaboration with Informa D&B, through an exhaustive analysis of financial indicators, innovation capacity, employment generation and solvency.