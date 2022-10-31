Fancy a break? These are the 119 direct routes that airlines are offering to and from Malaga Airport this winter Airline companies are just beginning their low season schedules and are flying not only to other parts of Spain but to UK, Europe and even Canada

The summer holidays have been forgotten already and many people are looking forward to the numerous public holidays between now and the end of the year because they fancy a short getaway. Those within easy reach of Malaga Airport are in luck: airlines are offering direct flights to 119 destinations this winter, including the Netherlands, Italy, France, Denmark, Ireland and, of course, the UK.

For the more adventurous who don’t mind spending longer on a plane, there are flights to Montreal and Istanbul this winter, but travellers who prefer to arrive at an exotic destination more quickly also have five options in Morocco to choose from: Casablanca, Fez, Marrakech, Rabat and Tangier.

In the last couple of years there has been an increased interest in travel to other parts of Spain and that has led many airlines to offer flights to more airports on the peninsula. Companies are offering 1.6 million seats to a total of 30 Spanish cities between now and March, which is 34% more seats than in the winter of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryanair carries the most passengers

Ryanair is the airline which carries the most passengers to and from Malaga and it is offering 73 routes this winter, including Ibiza, Marrakech, Amsterdam and Budapest.

KLM has also increased its flights to the Netherlands and will be flying there four times a week from Malaga. Air France has also scheduled 18 flights each way per week between Malaga and Paris.

The fourth most active airline from Malaga, Norwegian, has introduced a new route this winter, flying once a week to Sandefjord Torp airport in addition to its ten weekly flights to Oslo-Gardermoen. It also operates flights to and from Stavanger and Bergen in Norway, Copenhagen and Aalborn in Denmark and Stockholm and Gothenburg in Sweden. It also offers one flight a day to Helsinki, in Finland.

Malaga is always seen as one of Spain’s busiest tourist airports, but at this time of year it becomes evident that it has plenty to offer for local residents who are keen to discover other parts of the world.