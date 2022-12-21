Watch as well-known Malaga meat company donates 800 toys for children in need

The Famadesa meat company in Malaga will be bringing a smile to children's faces this Christmas, as it is donating 800 toys to charities as part of a campaign called 'Juntos sumamos' which involves employees and volunteers.
The slogan for the campaign refers to the fact that by acting together people can make a difference, and staff at the company in Campanillas were keen to ensure that as many children as possible could have an enjoyable Christmas at a time when many families are struggling and living in difficult situations.
Federico Beltrán, the president of Famadesa, said that “each person, no matter how little they can contribute, can make a difference in somebody’s life and especially so in the case of children”.
To raise awareness of the campaign, employees and volunteers from one of the charities have also appeared in a video to help bring a smile to people’s faces during the festive season.
The toys will be distributed by Cruz Roja, Fundación Olivares, Cáritas, the Club Leones la Ilusión, the Ronald McDonald Foundation and INPAVI.