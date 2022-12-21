Watch as well-known Malaga meat company donates 800 toys for children in need Famadesa employees and volunteers joined the 'Juntos Sumamos' campaign to show that everyone can make life better for others, even in a very small way

The Famadesa meat company in Malaga will be bringing a smile to children's faces this Christmas, as it is donating 800 toys to charities as part of a campaign called 'Juntos sumamos' which involves employees and volunteers.

The slogan for the campaign refers to the fact that by acting together people can make a difference, and staff at the company in Campanillas were keen to ensure that as many children as possible could have an enjoyable Christmas at a time when many families are struggling and living in difficult situations.

Federico Beltrán, the president of Famadesa, said that “each person, no matter how little they can contribute, can make a difference in somebody’s life and especially so in the case of children”.

Video to raise awareness

To raise awareness of the campaign, employees and volunteers from one of the charities have also appeared in a video to help bring a smile to people’s faces during the festive season.

The toys will be distributed by Cruz Roja, Fundación Olivares, Cáritas, the Club Leones la Ilusión, the Ronald McDonald Foundation and INPAVI.