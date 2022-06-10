Some people evacuated from their homes because of the Sierra Bermeja fire allowed to return Those who had to leave Benahavís village, the Marbella Club urbanisations and Benahavís Hill were able to go back on Thursday evening, but for others who live closer to the fire it is still not safe

There was good news on Thursday evening for many of those who had to be evacuated from their homes on Wednesday due to the fire in the Sierra Bermeja.

The Plan Infoca forest fire brigade informed residents of Benahavís village and the Benahavís Hill and Marbella Club residential developments that they could return to their homes, although those from Montemayor in Benahavís and Velerín Alto in Estepona were not able to do so as they live closer to the area where the fire is still burning. Around 3,000 people were evacuated on Wednesday for safety reasons.

Firefighters continued to work to try to control the blaze all day on Thursday, with the assistance of 233 members of the Spain's Military Emergencies Unit, and continued all through the night.

This Friday morning, 10 June, Infoca has confirmed that the fire is still blazing, and helicopters and planes will be joining in the battle to control it throughout the day.

Three firefighters have been injured since the blaze began on Wednesday afternoon, one of them seriously with burns to 10% of his body.