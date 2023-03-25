Youth arrested after his stepfather was shot dead with shotgun in Estepona

The early investigations indicate that the victim had a heated discussion with the detained person’s pregnant mother, who initially claimed responsibility to protect her son

Juan Cano Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A 17-year-old youth is being held by Spain’s National Police force accused of killing his stepfather with a shotgun blast in Estepona. The police investigation is working to clarify the background to the crime, although the first investigations suggest that the youth reacted after a heated discussion between his stepfather and his mother, who is three months pregnant.

The incident happened at five in the morning this Saturday, 25 March, at a house in Estepona. The 112 Andalucía emergency operators received a call alerting that there had been a row at a home and there was a person injured by a firearm.

Emergency services went to the scene and confirmed that there was a 35-year-old man with serious injuries caused by a shotgun blast. Although he was attended by health workers, nothing could be done to save his life.

When the first police arrived at the scene, the woman said she was responsible for the attack and was arrested. Officers transferred her to her health centre because she had minor cuts on her torso and, additionally, she is pregnant.

Shortly afterwards, the specialised and violent crime unit (UDEV) from Estepona police station determined that the alleged shooter had supposedly been the youth and not his mother, who was trying to protect him. The 17-year-old was arrested and has already been handed over to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, while his mother was released.

Heated discussion

Police are trying to clarify exactly what happened during the early hours of the morning at the family home, where the arrested and his 18-year-old brother lived, both from another father, together with his mother, her current partner (now deceased) and two minors who, apparently, were from the relationship. They were waiting for the arrival of another member of the family.

First investigations suggest that the man had argued with the woman and the youth, given the violent nature it was beginning to take, allegedly reacted by shooting his stepfather with a shotgun. However, the investigation is still in its infancy, so no hypothesis is ruled out.