Well-known family from Manilva killed in tragic accident on their way back from wedding in Portugal The deaths of the much-loved couple and their 12-year-old son has shocked the Costa del Sol town, which has decreed an official period of mourning

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Residents in the Malaga municipality of Manilva, on the western strip of the Costa del Sol, are in shock at the death of a local family in a road accident in Portugal. Maria, José Vicente and their 12-year-old son, Dudu, lost their lives on the road on their way back from a wedding in the neighbouring country.

The family had spent years battling Dudu's leukaemia, and were well-known and loved in the town. The fatal accident occurred on Monday, 14 August, although it was not until yesterday that it was known that the victims were the three residents of Manilva.

The town council convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday in which two days of official mourning were decreed, starting at midnight, with flags on official buildings flying at half-mast.

Today (Wednesday), an emotional minute's silence was held outside the town hall, attended by friends and relatives of the deceased, as well as classmates and teachers of Dudu, who studied at a school in Estepona.

According to municipal sources, the couple - originally from Brazil and Portugal - had been living in Manilva for about five years. According to the same sources, the couple had always been dedicated to work and fighting for their son's health. The woman also had two other daughters.

"They were very good people and very dear to each other; José Vicente was currently working as a taxi driver in Estepona, although before that he also worked as a taxi driver in Manilva; she also had many jobs in the public sector, among others as a cleaner at the Local Police station", they confirmed.