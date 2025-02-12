Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Grant Barr. SOS Desaparecidos
Urgent appeal to help find 37-year-old reported missing on the Costa del Sol since end of January
Urgent appeal to help find 37-year-old reported missing on the Costa del Sol since end of January

Grant Barr is described as 1.73 metres tall, of slim build, with brown hair and blue/green eyes

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 20:00

A new missing person appeal has been activated to try to locate a 37-year-old man who has disappeared in Estepona on the Costa del Sol. It is for Grant Barr, whose whereabouts have been unknown since the end of January, according to the SOS Desaparecidos platform.

The last time his acquaintances heard from him was on the 28th of last month. The missing persons association has issued the alert and shared a poster with his image and physical characteristics: Grant is 37 years old, 1.73 m tall, of slim build, with brown hair and blue/green eyes.

If anyone has any clues as to his whereabouts or sees the man, they can contact SOS Desaparecidos on 649 952 957 or 644 712 806, or send an email to info@desaparecidos.es. You can also call the National Police directly on 091 or contact the emergency services by calling 112.

