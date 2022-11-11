Estepona shows its continued support for Ukraine A total of 592 people have received help, from access to food banks to enrolment in local schools

A total of 219 Ukrainian families have accessed Estepona’s food banks and schools since the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February, according to councillor for Social Care, Begoña Ortiz.

She went on to say that 26 Ukrainian children, who are enrolled in schools in the town, have been included on the town’s Child Nutrition Reinforcement Programme (PRAI) and that in total 592 people have received assistance.

Other services offered to the Ukrainian community in the town include the advice provided by the town hall's women's department in collaboration with the immigration service, financial help for public transport and subsidies for municipal sports schools for families who request it.

A number of organisations in the town, such as Ukrainian groups and the Civil Protection volunteers, as well as the town hall, have also organised a number collections of food, household goods and clothing, which have been sent to Ukraine.