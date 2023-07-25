Two men arrested after 15,000-euro gunpoint robbery at pharmacy in Estepona Police have also linked the two individuals to another robbery attempt on a bus four days later, on which 19 passengers were travelling

Two men have been arrested after allegedly holding staff at a pharmacy in Estepona at gunpoint before robbing the cash till of 15,000 euros and causing around 25,000 euros worth of damage to the premises.

The 36 and 37-year-olds have also been linked with a foiled robbery attempt on a bus four days later, in which 19 passengers were travelling on at the time, police said.

The first incident took place on Friday 9 June when the two hooded men allegedly burst into the pharmacy and threatened workers with a gun, before demanding that they hand over money.

The two men allegedly forced the cash register open and fled with 15,000 euros, as well as causing a 25,000-euro damage bill to the premises.

Four days later, the alleged perpetrators tried to strike again, this time on a bus in which 19 people were travelling on. According to witnesses of the foiled robbery, two men got on the bus at the Parque Antena stop in Estepona, when the bus was on its final journey of the day at about 11.30pm.

One of the men allegedly pretended to be just another passenger and, while paying for the trip, the second man then pulled out the gun and grabbed his alleged crony as if he was threatening him. He then pointed the gun at the driver and allegedly shouted, "give me the money".

Most of the passengers, including a pregnant woman, fell to the ground. According to what they saw, the thief tried to reach into the cash register, but the driver blocked him.

The driver then removed his foot from the brake and caused the bus to jerk suddenly, which made the robber run away. The second man involved got off the bus at the next stop.

National Police investigated and found that the same men were behind both alleged incidents. Officers found several items of clothing worn by one of the men at the time of the incidents when they raided his home. Both of those detained were already known to the authorities.