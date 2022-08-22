New Estepona council HQ set to go digital with help from European funding Work on the new local government headquarters is expected to be completed before the end of the year

Work to the new town hall building is expected to be finished by the end of this year / sur

Estepona town hall has received Next Generation European funding for the installation of a new computer network for the future town hall, which is still under construction.

Councillor for Economy, Innovation and Human Resources, José María Ayala, explained that the town hall has put out to tender the contract for the installation of a new computer network that will connect the different floors and areas of the new building and the rest of the municipal offices.

The tender, which has a budget of 155,400 euros (VAT included), will allow the town hall to move forward in the digitalisation and modernisation of its facilities.

Improved connections

Ayala explained that the new computer network will be integrated with the servers that currently exist in the town hall using the latest generation network and increasing the speed of communication between the servers, the employees' workstations and the connection with the internet and citizens.

The equipment to be purchased with the European Funds consists of two CORE communication switches which will be located in the new data processing centre. In addition, 15 access switches and 56 transceivers of different speeds will be installed and linked by fibre optics.

The councillor pointed out that with the construction and equipping of the new town hall building "the transformation and modernisation of the IT communications of this administration will be reinforced. The new town hall will be the nerve centre of all intercommunication, both with the rest of the offices and with citizens, making this town hall one of the most technologically advanced in Spain".

The new town hall building is expected to be completed before the end of this year.