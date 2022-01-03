Three Kings Parade in Estepona will go ahead with pandemic safety measures The procession will be escorted by police, firefighters and Civil Protection volunteers

Children in Estepona will be able to enjoy the traditional Three Kings parade on 5 January but the event will be escorted by police, firefighters and Civil Protection volunteers along its entire route to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols are observed.

The route this year will also avoid Calle Terraza to prevent crowds from forming.

The parade will begin at Avenida de Andalucía at 5pm and return to the same point at around 8pm.

There will be 10 floats and including the Three Wise Men who are ready to distribute 18,00 different types and sweets and chocolates. The Municipal Music Band, the Banda Unión Musical Vera + Cruz and the pastoral Jesús Cautivo will also make three musical performances each.