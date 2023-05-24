The only Spanish hotel in Tripadvisor's Top 10 best hotels in the world is on the Costa del Sol The complex boasts five-star luxury and its leisure facilities include eight swimming pools, seven restaurants, first-class sports facilities, a theatre and a spa

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The only Spanish hotel on Tripadvisor's list of the ten best hotels in the world to stay in this year is on the Costa del Sol.

It is the Ikos Andalusia, an exclusive complex that has 411 rooms spread over seven buildings and is currently working on an expansion to add 19 villas and more exclusive suites that will make it become the largest resort of the Greek company Ikos in 2024.

The establishment, built at a cost of 180 million euros, to which another 17 million euros is now being added for its expansion, is located on the beachfront in Estepona and opened its doors in 2021. It is the first Ikos hotel in Spain and occupies ninth place in the Tripadvisor list, which is headed by the Rambagh Palace hotel, in Jaipur, India. Second and third places, respectively, are held by the Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, in the Maldives, followed by the Colline de France, in Brazil.

The Ikos Andalusia shares this select ranking with the Shangri-La The Shard, in London; the Ritz-Carlton, in Hong Kong; the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai; the Romance Istanbul hotel, in Istanbul; the Ikos Dassia, in Corfu, Greece; and the Palma Resort Ubud, in Puhu, Indonesia, which closes the list. More than 1.5 million hotels were analysed in the listing.

The Ikos Andalusia complex boasts five-star luxury and its leisure facilities include eight swimming pools, totaling 3,100 metres, both outdoor and heated, seven restaurants, first-class sports facilities, a theatre and a spa. In addition, for the most demanding clients, it offers the Ikos Deluxe Collection range of services, an exclusive service that includes a wide variety of privileges such as the use of a private swimming pool.

It operates with the Ikos Infinite Lifestyle concept, which redefines the all-inclusive luxury offer in the Mediterranean with details such as making available to guests a vehicle for sightseeing or agreements with restaurants in the destination so that guests can enjoy the local cuisine.

It also has 60 luxury suites, nine of them with a private pool, to which 17 more suites will be added next year, of which there will be two four-bedroom villas with a private pool, three-bedroom luxury suites also with a private pool and a two-bedroom luxury penthouse with sea views. The latter are part of the expansion project which is underway and which will ultimately provide 19 villas.

The group said that "Ikos Andalusia will become the largest complex among all the Ikos properties". The chain has nine other establishments on the Greek islands of Halkidiki, Corfu and Kos.