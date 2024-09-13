Historic battle re-enactment on the Costa del Sol as a fortress relives its past

Javier Almellones Manilva Friday, 13 September 2024, 08:16 | Updated 08:28h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is by no means the only historical re-enactment in Malaga province that goes back to the past to show off an epic moment in history, but it is one of the few that uses the real setting where it all happened. This weekend, the 'Asalto al Castillo de la Duquesa', in the Costa del Sol municipality of Manilva, will commemorate the events of 1810, when Spain was fighting, as best it could, against the Napoleonic invasion.

As the title of this themed event suggests, the protagonist is a fortress, a small fortified castle, which today continues to be a monumental landmark in this municipality on the Costa del Sol.

It didn't take the French long to realise the strategic value of this walled enclosure, which was ordered to be built during the reign of Charles III at the end of the 19th century to guard against possible pirate attacks from the sea. From there it is only a handful of nautical miles to the Strait of Gibraltar, which is clearly visible on cloudless days.

Some 50 soldiers of the invading army sent by Napoleon set up their defences in this protected square, which today still resists the weather in the middle of the whole area that is now known as La Duquesa (the Duchess).

From then on, an impromptu alliance between the English fleet and the local residents managed to seize this privileged location from the French. What can be summed up in a simple paragraph will unfold intensely this weekend both in the walled enclosure itself and in the streets of Manilva.

More than two centuries ago, the intervention of a group of locals was vital.

Although the big day will take place on Saturday in the castle and its surroundings, it will also be moved to other locations in Manilva on Friday and Sunday, thanks to the involvement of the local residents and various historical re-enactment associations in the province of Malaga.

Cannon fire, shouts of encouragement to take the stronghold of La Duquesa and period costumes will serve to give a certain dose of realism to this dramatisation of that attack, now elevated to epic category, on the westernmost coastal castle in the province of Malaga.

That was surely the most important chapter in its history as, from 1830 when Algeria passed into French hands, pirate raids in this area were considerably reduced. In fact, gradually over time this fortification, which is also known as Sabinillas fort, pretty much lost its original purpose that had led to its construction in 1767.

There was a time in the mid-19th century when the Carabineros de la Costa Corps took control of the site (an early version of the coast guard and Guardia Civil combined). A barracks was even built next to the fortress. Over the years its importance faded until it just became part of Manilva town hall's properties. Today it houses a large archaeological exhibition, but many residents remember the occupation that some neighbours undertook in 1975 in order to have a roof over their heads.

All these vicissitudes and its very proximity to the Strait of Gibraltar make La Duquesa one of the most unique coastal castles in the province of Malaga. The building, which can be visited by the public, is slightly elevated above sea level and the coastline, unlike other fortresses of the period in Malaga province, such as the Castillo del Marqués in Valle Niza (Vélez-Málaga) and the Casa Fuerte de Bezmiliana in Rincón de la Victoria.

But, in addition to this eighteenth-century castle, Manilva has an even more extensive heritage within its municipal borders. From the archaeological site of Castillejos del Alcorrín (9th century BC), located inland, to Villa Matilde, the house that belonged to Blas Infante's family, there is a chronological journey through some major landmarks around the area.

In this location, far from the sea, is the site of Castillejos del Alcorrín. J.A.

The watchtower of Punta Chullera, the church of Santa Ana and the unique aqueduct of one of the sugar mills built in the area are other landmarks worth seeing in this town in the western part of Malaga province.

Nor should we forget that Manilva is a place of excellent moscatel wines, especially the dry white wines that go perfectly with the fish and seafood served in restaurants along the coast.

What to visit

Castillo de la Duquesa: this walled enclosure, which today houses an interesting archaeological exhibition, is the protagonist of the historical re-enactment being held this weekend in the coastal area of Manilva. Where: on the road to the Castillo de la Duquesa.

Watchtower of Punta Chullera: this building is considered to be the westernmost watchtower on the coast of Malaga. The tower, which was in use until two centuries ago, is located next to the last cove of Malaga before crossing the border into Cadiz province. Where: in Punta Chullera.

Church of Santa Ana: the town's main church, located in the centre of Manilva, was completed at the end of the 18th century. It was built on the site of an earlier church erected two centuries earlier. Where: Plaza de la Iglesia.

Castillejos del Alcorrín: in a place away from the town centre, today you can see some archaeological remains of what was once a great walled fortress from the 9th century BC. Today, elements typical of the indigenous world coexist there with construction techniques that are clearly reminiscent of the Phoenicians. Where: Access by dirt track (hiking route).

Where to eat

Delfines: in the surroundings of La Duquesa castle and close to the beach there are several options that revolve around seafood cuisine. We recommend this one for its food and the panoramic view of the sea from its elevated terrace. They serve tasty rice dishes (book in advance). They also offer, among other options, salt-baked, oven-cooked and grilled fish. Of course, there is no shortage of quality fried fish, shellfish and other seafood.

Where: Calle Pescadores, 3, 29692 Castillo de la Duquesa, Manilva. Telephone: 675 795 458.

Roman Oasis: this establishment, which is notable for having a mini-golf course, is located inland but next to the river beach of Charca de la Mina. The restaurant offers a varied menu with some exotic dishes.

Where: Camino de los Baños, km 3, 29692 Manilva. Telephone: 711 068 700. www.romanoasismanilva.com

Where to stay

La Bella Vista: next to La Duquesa beach, a stone's throw from the castle and the marina of the same name. With this privileged location, this campsite is one of the best options on the Costa del Sol. In addition to its location, it has many services that make your stay more pleasant, such as its own restaurant and beach bar, an outdoor swimming pool, children's playground and even a dog shower. They offer options for different types of clients: from areas for tents to motorhomes.

Where: Ctra. N-340, km 142, 8, 29691 Manilva (near La Duquesa). Telephone: 952 890 020. www.campinglabellavista.com