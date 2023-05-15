'Teacher' arrested for allegedly assaulting children during private classes at his home in Estepona Police have identified four pupils but fear there could be more victims as the 61-year-old originally started giving classes in 1999

National Police officers have arrested a 61-year-old alleged paedophile over accusations he assaulted minors who he gave private lessons to at his home in Estepona.

The parents of a primary-school aged boy first complained about the 'teacher' on 5 May and accused him of touching their son while the two were alone together.

Officers from National Police’s family services unit started to investigate and identified three other victims. Investigators, however, do not rule out the possibility of even more victims as the man has been giving private classes since 1999, despite not having any official teaching qualifications, National Police said.

Officers arrested the alleged paedophile on 9 May. He allegedly offered the private lessons exclusively for children to stay alone with them, according to the investigators.

In a raid of the man’s home investigators discovered images in which one of the victims - now of age - appeared to be sexually assaulted when he was about 14 years old.

More material on the man’s laptop, three hard disks and a mobile phone, are being analysed to identify new victims.

The Magistrates Court in Estepona on Friday, 12 May, refused the man man bail, who is being investigated for crimes of sexual assault, sexual abuse and child pornography.