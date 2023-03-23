The two-year-old boy who was found in a swimming pool in Estepona has died The little one was admitted to Malaga’s Hospital Materno Infantil in a critical condition on Monday but, despite the efforts of the doctors, he died today

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

It has been a week of tragedies involving children on the Costa del Sol. This Thursday, 23 March, the two-year-old boy who was admitted in a critical condition to Malaga’s Hospital Materno Infantil on Monday with signs of drowning after being found in a swimming pool in Estepona has died, health sources have confirmed.

The incident happened on 20 March and 112 Andalucía emergency operators received a call, at about 1.15pm, alerting them that a child had been pulled from the swimming pool of a residential development, although he did not respond to stimuli and appeared to have drowned.

Balcony fall death

The latest tragic event followed another, earlier in the week, when the 12-year-old boy who was admitted in a critical condition to Malaga’s Hospital Materno Infantil in the early hours of Tuesday after falling from a balcony in Mijas died in the intensive care unit of the same hospital on Wednesday.

Family members had called 112 Andalucía operators at around 12.50am on Tuesday morning, 21 March, to alert them to the incident and urgently request an ambulance. According to sources, they reported that the child had a fever and that, before he fell, was suffering from delirium.

The incident happened in the Las Lagunas area of Mijas. The 112 operators quickly mobilised the Guardia Civil, Local Police and the health services, who rushed to the scene.

The young victim was transferred by ambulance to the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga, where he was admitted with polytraumatism and in a critical condition to the paediatric intensive care unit. But medical staff were unable to save his life.

Guardia Civil officers are in charge of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall.