New stretch of Estepona's coastal path is put to tender The new section will run 389 metres long and will connect the Taraje stream with Punta del Saladillo

JOAQUINA DUEÑAS. Estepona town council has put out to tender the works for the construction of a new stretch of coastal corridor in the area of the Villacana-Playa del Sol residential complexes. The works have been given a budget of 541,016 euros, IVA included, and are expected to take a maximum of 70 days from the start to the finish of the works.

The project includes the installation of lighting as well as irrigation for the gardens that will be planted to beautify the surroundings.