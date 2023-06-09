Six people investigated for the alleged squatting of property in Manilva and the assault of its British owner The alleged squatters have also reported the owner of the property to the police, who they accuse of having broken into the property brandishing a weapon

The claimed squatting of a property owned by a British man in Manilva, who was allegedly attacked when trying to recover his home, has left a total of six people under investigation for their possible involvement in the events. This has been confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA).

The owner of the property, a 53-year-old man from Liverpool, apparently travelled to Costa del Sol when he was alerted by neighbours that his residence had appeared to have been squatted.

According to the man, he was assaulted with a broken bottle when he tried to recover his house on 30 May. Three people who were inside his home, of Ceuta origin, also denounced the British man, stating he had broken into their rented house, wielding a weapon, breaking glass and attacking them.

On Wednesday this week, Estepona magistrate's court ordered the provisional release of the alleged squatters who are being investigated for the attack.

Following further police investigations, authorities arrested people in a neighbouring house. They were handed over to the court on Thursday. After giving their statements, the judge ordered their provisional release. They are being investigated for allegedly receiving stolen goods, drug trafficking and electricity fraud. The investigation will determine in the coming days whether they were illegally squatting in the house where they lived.

The owner of the property has not yet given a statement to the court as he returned to the UK after the incident.

Likewise, in the next few days it will be determined whether the two cases will be investigated separately or as one.