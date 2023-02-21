Estepona continues Sierra Bermeja reforestation work after devasting wildfires

The Junta de Andalucía's Minister of Sustainability and the Environment also announced the investment of 1.6 million euros in the resort's marina, during a visit to the Costa del Sol town

The Junta de Andalucía's Minister of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, has announced the start of the second part of the reforestation plan for the Sierra Bermeja, the high-altitude natural area of ecological value that suffered two serious wildfires in 2021 and 2022.

«The works will be extended to just over 7,000 hectares of land in eight municipalities, one of which is, Estepona. The Junta will invest 2.4 million euros as well as plant 10,000 specimens of fir trees», he continued. «The work in Sierra Bermeja has been enormous, with a budget of 4.6 million euros and in which more than 2,700 hectares of public forest that include the municipalities of Casares, Estepona, Genalguacil and Jubrique.

«We will do everything in our power to recover this great natural heritage,» explained the councillor who went onto announce the reform of the Estepona Marina. «We have discussed the different investments that the Junta de Andalucía is undertaking and will undertake over the next few months with projects worth around 1.6 million euros.»

Coastal path

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano took the opportunity of the visit to speak to the Junta representative about other strategic projects such as the 'Senda Litoral' coastal path. «If we want to make a sustainable town, we must create spaces for coexistence, for pedestrians and bicycles. Of the 23 kilometres of the walk, we have 21 finished and one more kilometre in the execution phase. I am confident that next year it will be one hundred percent finished».

Attract more employment and wealth

The official's visit was seen as important support for the 'Garden of the Costa del Sol', García Urbano's great urban project, The councillor has said that the great boulevard «will be a reference in the town and will have an impact on visits and future investments that Estepona receives as it becomes a place of transition between the sea and the city and make the city even more modern, dynamic and attractive and will generate more employment and wealth».