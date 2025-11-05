Santa Claus to stop off at dog rescue charity's Christmas fair on the Costa

Tony Bryant Estepona Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 10:07 Share

The Estepona-based dog rescue shelter, Adana, is holding its annual fundraising Christmas fair at the town's Palacio de Congresos exhibition and conference centre on Sunday 23 November.

All stalls will be organised and run by volunteers and offer a range of festive goodies and artisan products, along with typical Christmas-style food. The event, held between 10am and 4pm, will offer a variety of fundraising activities, a raffle and, of course, a visit by Santa Claus.

Entry to the fair costs three euros with children and dogs free.

Founded in 1990, the charity operates a dog rescue shelter on property leased by the local government and run by Adana employees and volunteers. The association, which has since found forever homes for thousands of abandoned animals, aims to provide facilities for the shelter and care of abandoned, sick and injured dogs.