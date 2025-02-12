Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo of the 'fishing day' mural which is currently undergoing restoration. SUR
Restoration of one of the largest murals in Spain gets under way on the Costa del Sol
Art

Restoration of one of the largest murals in Spain gets under way on the Costa del Sol

The creator of this work, José Fernández Ríos, is in charge of carrying out the repair work

María Albarral

Estepona

Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 18:59

Estepona town hall on the Costa del Sol has begun restoration work on one of the most outstanding artistic murals in the town, which is considered one of the largest in Spain. 'Día de Pesca' (fishing day) was painted in 2014 across six blocks of flats in the Isabel Simón area of the town and occupies almost a thousand square metres.

The repair is being carried out after damp started to appear on the mural. Work done by the residents' association to the block where the main façade of the mural is located, caused damage to the painting which has now begun to be repaired.

It is the artist himself, José Fernández Ríos from Jaén, who is carrying out the repair work. Made with outdoor acrylic paint and enamel, the artist used the trompe l'oeil technique to play with different perspectives and recreate a sequence in which the fisherman casts his rod and catches a fish.

Mural route

The work is included in the Estepona artistic murals route which the town hall launched in September 2012 to convert building façades into large-format canvases. The initiative has given the town an open-air museum offering visitors and residents a new way to enjoy urban art. A total of 74 artistic murals decorate the façades of buildings in different areas of the town, bringing them to life and turning them into an additional attraction.

The town hall has so far organised three international mural competitions to further expand the route. In 2024 the competition awarded 27,000 euros in prizes.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Two stabbings in one week on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Costa del Sol co-housing project to be ready in summer
  3. 3 Tourism data for January 'confirms Mijas is a highly sought-after destination'
  4. 4 Calahonda ladies Freemasons lodge shows support for two local charities
  5. 5 Spain secure Rugby World Cup spot after 28-year absence
  6. 6 Two men hospitalised after blaze rips through Costa del Sol home
  7. 7 Marie Curie's discreet visit to Andalu%u0441ía... with unwanted fuss
  8. 8 Four arrested for series of thefts from Costa del Sol restaurants
  9. 9 Malaga's Miguel Ángel Jiménez triumphs in Morocco to secure 14th Senior PGA title
  10. 10 Dogs on eastern Costa del Sol get new facilities at popular park

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Restoration of one of the largest murals in Spain gets under way on the Costa del Sol