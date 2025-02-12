Restoration of one of the largest murals in Spain gets under way on the Costa del Sol

María Albarral Estepona Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 18:59 Compartir

Estepona town hall on the Costa del Sol has begun restoration work on one of the most outstanding artistic murals in the town, which is considered one of the largest in Spain. 'Día de Pesca' (fishing day) was painted in 2014 across six blocks of flats in the Isabel Simón area of the town and occupies almost a thousand square metres.

The repair is being carried out after damp started to appear on the mural. Work done by the residents' association to the block where the main façade of the mural is located, caused damage to the painting which has now begun to be repaired.

It is the artist himself, José Fernández Ríos from Jaén, who is carrying out the repair work. Made with outdoor acrylic paint and enamel, the artist used the trompe l'oeil technique to play with different perspectives and recreate a sequence in which the fisherman casts his rod and catches a fish.

Mural route

The work is included in the Estepona artistic murals route which the town hall launched in September 2012 to convert building façades into large-format canvases. The initiative has given the town an open-air museum offering visitors and residents a new way to enjoy urban art. A total of 74 artistic murals decorate the façades of buildings in different areas of the town, bringing them to life and turning them into an additional attraction.

The town hall has so far organised three international mural competitions to further expand the route. In 2024 the competition awarded 27,000 euros in prizes.