UK police launch fresh appeal to find father and son who went missing on the Costa del Sol five years ago

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 13:01 | Updated 13:43h.

UK police are offering 10,000 pounds (12,000 euros) for information as they continue to investigate the disappearance of father and son, Daniel and Liam Poole, who were last seen travelling together to the Costa del Sol five years ago.

The fresh appeal by Sussex police comes in the hope that the cash reward will motivate someone to come forward with information which could lead to the arrest and charge of any person responsible for their disappearance on 31 March 2019.

In 2022, police classed the disappearance of the father-son duo as a murder investigation. Detective chief inspector Simon Dunn said: "Although Danny and Liam went missing in Spain, we believe there are people in the UK who may hold vital information about their disappearance".

"We understand there may be some who have felt unable to come forward before now, but it’s not too late to do the right thing. Whether it’s something you know, or something you may have subsequently heard, we urge you to get in touch and share it with us. We will listen and we will investigate any viable new lines of enquiry.

"You may not appreciate the importance of the information you have, but it could be the piece of the puzzle we need to build the picture of what happened to Danny and Liam. Even the smallest detail could be significant in helping us provide their families with the answers they so desperately need and deserve," detective chief inspector Dunn added.

Danny and Liam, from Burgess Hill, hired a car – a grey Peugeot 308 with registration 0254 KTM – when they arrived in Spain on 31 March 2019. However, the vehicle was never returned to the car hire company and was later found abandoned by Spanish police. The pair’s luggage was left in their Estepona hotel together with their passports, leading police to believe it was not a planned disappearance.

Spanish police led the investigation while working closely with Sussex police to find 46-year-old Danny and 22-year-old Liam. Legal steps have now been taken to allow the Surrey and Sussex police major crime team to lead the investigation.

Family

Danny and Liam’s families also echoed the force’s calls for anyone with information to come forward. Lauryn, Danny’s daughter and Liam’s sister, said: "Not a day goes by that I don’t wonder what life would be like with my dad and brother in it".

"The pride my brother would have in being an uncle or watching my dad be a grandad are just a couple of the things that no daughter or sister should ever be deprived of," she said.

Danny’s mother Jacqui and brother Laurence said: "It has been more than five years since they’ve been gone, and we have no answers as to where they are or why they’ve not come home".

"This week would have been Danny’s 52nd birthday and in three weeks’ time, it would be Liam’s 28th birthday. Our appeal to anyone that has any information is to please come forward – please give us as a mum, grandmother, brother and uncle, the chance to wish them a happy heavenly birthday without the unbearable uncertainty of not knowing what’s happened to them."

Information can passed to police directly via the online major incident public portal (MIPP). People with information can also phone 101 quoting 'Operation Pheasant', or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.